Suns promote Brian Gregory to GM, James Jones reassigned

It comes after the Suns finished 10 games under .500 this season and missed the playoffs
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have named current vice president of player programming Brian Gregory to become the new head of their front office, promoting him to the general manager title.

Current president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones will shift titles to senior advisor, while Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein is sticking with his role.

However, Gregory will report directly to owner Mat Ishbia, reports Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Phoenix additionally promoted Oronde Taliaferro to assistant general manager, while chief innovation officer Paul Rivers will “add basketball operations responsibilities” to his current role.

Read the full story on Arizona Sports here.

