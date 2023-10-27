SUNS HOME OPENER: What you need to know if you're heading to the Footprint Center

PHOENIX — The Suns are back in the Valley! They are playing host to the Utah Jazz for their home opener.

If you're heading to the Footprint Center, here's what you need to know:

SHAQ'S BIG CHICKEN IS NOW AT THE FOOTPRINT CENTER!

That's right, the chain founded by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is set to have a location inside the Footprint Center!

It will be located near section 120.

Known for items like "The Ultimate," "Shaq Attack," and the "Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese," Shaq's Big Chicken will now serve Suns fans, and will continue to open new locations around the Valley in the coming years!

LITTLE MISS BBQ IS ALSO GOING TO BE AT THE FOOTPRINT CENTER!

Another popular restaurant is taking up shop in the Footprint Center!

Little Miss BBQ will also serve Suns fans this season.

It is located near Section 109.

Little Miss BBQ currently has locations in Sunnyslope and near Sky Harbor.

BE AWARE OF SECURITY CHANGES AS YOU ENTER THE BUILDING.

There will be new security screens at select entrances that Suns officials say will allow for a faster and safer security experience.

Evolv Express uses sensor technology along with AI to allow fans without bags or bags smaller than 4" by 6" to walk through without emptying their pockets or bags.

If you have a bag bigger than that size, you will still have to go through the traditional X-ray machine.

Bags are not allowed to be larger than 14" x 14" by 6".

There will be Fortress self-scanning ticket kiosks at every entrance so fans can get into the building quickly.

FIVE NEW GRAB AND GO CONCESSION LOCATIONS

Ever want to just walk up to the concession stand, grab what you want and leave? There will be five new grab and go concession stands that will allow you to do just that.

To use, fans will swipe or tap their form of payment to enter the concession area. They can then grab their food and beverages and leave!

Tracking technology and AI-powered computer vision will recognize what products consumers take and send a receipt directly to their email or mobile app.

GETTING TO THE GAME

Be prepared for extra traffic!

Game 2 of the World Series will be well underway as Suns fans make their way to the Footprint Center for the game.

Although the game is on the road, there will be a watch party going on at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar next door and plenty of people downtown for the World Series, so leave a few minutes early and be prepared for some more traffic than you might normally expect.