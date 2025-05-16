Suns employee sues team, alleging discrimination, harassment and retaliation

PHOENIX — A current employee for the Phoenix Suns has sued the team, alleging discrimination, harassment based on race and unlawful retaliation.

The suit was filed by lawyers representing Gene Traylor in U.S. District Court in Arizona on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Traylor was hired by the Suns in January 2023 as the director of safety, security and risk management. He alleges that a security presentation he gave to management that year led to retaliation by members of the organization, and that he was eventually demoted.

ESPN first reported that the lawsuit had been filed. The Suns confirmed that Traylor still works for the team.

Traylor's suit also says that the Suns failed multiple arena security tests. It alleges that the Phoenix Police Department's Homeland Defense Bureau conducted tests in 2023 and 2024 and plainclothes officers were able to smuggle weapons into the arena.

One of Traylor's attorneys, Sheree Wright, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

"Ms. Wright and her client have made absurd accusations of misconduct surrounding the security department of the Phoenix Suns. These allegations are delusional and categorically false," said Stacey Mitch, the team's Senior Vice President of Communications.

Traylor's suit is the latest legal action against the Suns. In November, Andrea Trischan sued the team, alleging racial discrimination and unlawful retaliation that led to her termination. Trischan was the team's former manager of diversity, equity and inclusion for about 10 months in 2022 and 2023.