Suns' Devin Booker named 2026 NBA All-Star

PHOENIX — Suns' guard Devin Booker is once again an All-Star!

The Suns' long-time star was named to his fifth All-Star Game on Sunday afternoon.

He is the fourth player in Suns' history to be named an All-Star at least five times, joining Steve Nash (6), Walter Davis (6) and Amar’e Stoudemire (5).

So far this season, Booker is averaging over 25 points a game, which is 15th in the NBA.

His roughly six assists a game is 18th in the league this season.

This year's NBA All-Star Game will be on Sunday, February 15 at 3 p.m. at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.