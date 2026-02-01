Mesa police searching for missing father and baby daughter last seen Saturday

MESA, AZ — Mesa police is asking for the public's help locating a father and daughter who have not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
Raymond Dorsey, 37, was last seen walking his 4-month-old daughter, Samaria, in a stroller near Higley Road and Main Street around 1 p.m.
Raymond was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with "Tupac" on it and black basketball shorts with "I Love My Girlfriend" on the side.
Samaria was last seen wearing a gray onesie and green ruffled pants, carrying a "Bluey" blanket.
The stroller is described as a black and gray Evenflo stroller with a car seat attachment.
Their family is reportedly very concerned for their well-being.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.