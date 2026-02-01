Two teenage boys in custody after allegedly posing as delivery service employees to rob Scottsdale home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two teenage boys are in custody after they allegedly posed as delivery service employees to rob a home in Scottsdale on Saturday morning.

Scottsdale police say at about 10:45 a.m., they were called to a home near 94th Street and Cactus Road for a report of an unknown problem.

When officers arrived, they discovered a home invasion in progress. They initially saw a woman screaming and a teen struggling with a man.

Once officers got into the home, the teen boys fled through the back of the home, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene.

Scottsdale police briefly pursued the vehicle until the suspects drove into a nearby strip mall and reached a dead end.

The suspects, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody without incident.

Police later learned the suspects posed as delivery service employees to gain access to the home. Once the door was opened, they allegedly forced entry, restrained two victims, and a third victim hid in another part of the home.

Evidence of the crime was located both at the home and in the suspect's vehicle, police say.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or a threat to the community.

The teens face felony charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, and felony fleeing the scene.