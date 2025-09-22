Steve Nash re-joins Suns as senior advisor ahead of 2025-26 season

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia announced that eight-time NBA All-Star and former Suns point guard Steve Nash will re-join the team as a senior advisor.

“I’m so excited to share that Steve is formally joins the Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!” Ishbia said on X.

Ishbia, whose purchase of the Suns was accepted in February 2023, also referenced Nash’s “grit, toughness and winning mentality” when making the announcement.

Nash was most recently in the NBA spotlight as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to 2022 and had two stints with the Suns as a player, the first to begin his career from 1996 to 1998 and the second 2004 to 2012.

He hasn’t completed been out of the game, however, as Nash in March replaced now-Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick as a co-host of podcast Mind the Game alongside LeBron James.

In his 18-year career, Nash averaged 14.3 points, 8.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds, while leading the league in assists per game five different seasons (2004-06, 09-10). He was also a two-time NBA MVP (2005-06).

With the Suns, Nash stands as the all-time franchise assists (6,997) and free-throw percentage leader (90.7%).

The Canadian was placed in the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor on Oct. 28, 2023.