The ALS Hot Pepper Challenge is social media's newest viral tactic for raising awareness for Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Well, ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley accepted the challenge this week -- and he passed it along to football coach Herm Edwards.

How did both men hold up? Take a look for yourself.

Update! ASU wrestling coach Zeke Jones accepted Herm Edwards' challenge, and he passed it on to Sun Devil baseball coach Tracy Smith.