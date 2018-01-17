The field narrows: Update on the Arizona Cardinals' search for a new head coach

Two and a half weeks after Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals' search for a new head coach rolls on.

The Cardinals have reportedly interviewed at least nine candidates for the job, and you can learn more about all nine of those men here. Several of those candidates have reportedly been offered a second interview with the Cards, while others have agreed to take jobs elsewhere.

Here's what we know about the status all each candidate. (Keep in mind that the Cardinals are unable to officially hire a coach whose team is still in the playoffs until that team's season is over.)

-Pat Shurmur: ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy learned the Vikings offensive coordinator is the Cardinals' No. 1 choice to replace Arians, but Shurmur is reportedly set to become the New York Giants' next head coach.

-Steve Wilks: Fouhy learned the Panthers defensive coordinator is right behind Shurmur on the Cardinals' wish list, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wilks will likely interview with the Cardinals a second time. Wilks has also reportedly interviewed with the Giants and Colts, but it appears both of those teams will hire other candidates.

-Mike Munchak: The Cardinals reportedly sought a second interview with Munchak, the Steelers' offensive line coach -- but Munchak reportedly turned the Cards down.

-John DeFilippo: With Shurmur and Munchak possibly out, the Eagles quarterbacks coach may be moving up the Cardinals' list. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported DeFilippo has earned a second interview with the Cards.

-Brian Flores: The Patriots linebackers coach is also reportedly trending up in the Cardinals' coaching search. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 36-year-old Flores is now "in play" for the Cardinals following Munchak's decision to decline a second interview.

-Keith Armstrong: The Falcons special-teams coach reportedly interviewed with the Cardinals last week, but little has been reported about Armstrong's status as a candidate since then.

-Jim Schwartz: Like Armstrong, the Eagles defensive coordinator interviewed for the Cardinals job, but not much has been heard since.

-James Bettcher: Arians has advocated for Bettcher, the Cardinals defensive coordinator, to become Arizona's next head coach. Bettcher reportedly interviewed for the job, but like Armstrong and Schwartz, it's unclear whether he'll receive a second interview.

-Matt Patricia: The Patriots defensive coordinator interviewed with the Cardinals but appears set to become the Detroit Lions' next head coach.