'Thank you?' Watch Cardinals players read mean tweets

Social media can be a cruel wasteland of jokes and put-downs issued by anonymous people around the world.

Some Arizona Cardinals players were reminded of this when they read some mean tweets from fans and others, in the spirit of the infamous segments seen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

With Cardinals training camp less than two weeks away, watch rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, running back David Johnson, linebacker Chandler Jones, cornerback Patrick Peterson, and offensive linemen Justin Pugh and D.J. Humphries read some not-so-nice comments from members of the Twitterverse.

