Single-game tickets for 2018 Arizona Cardinals home games will go on sale Saturday, and Arizona residents will get the first chance to purchase them, the team announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time Saturday for those who have Arizona zip codes. Remaining single-game tickets will so on sale at noon Arizona time.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Beginning on Monday, July 23, tickets will also be available at the Cardinals' box office at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at the Cardinals' box office at their training facility at 8701 S Hardy Dr. in Tempe from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go here to view the Cardinals' regular-season schedule, and go here for the Cards' preseason schedule.