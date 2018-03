The Arizona Cardinals' 2014 third-round NFL Draft pick is reportedly headed across the country.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that free-agent wide receiver John Brown will sign with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal is reportedly for one year and could be worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had an outstanding first two seasons with the Cardinals but has dealt with injuries and illnesses in his last two seasons, including symptoms resulting from sickle-cell trait.

Brown's best season came in 2015 when he caught 65 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 299 yards and three TDs last season.

REAL SPEED! Best of health my guy https://t.co/dXupM2RQta — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 13, 2018

Also on Tuesday, the Cardinals released running back Adrian Peterson and will reportedly sign quarterback Sam Bradford.