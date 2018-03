The Arizona Cardinals have released running back Adrian Peterson, the team announced Tuesday.

The Cardinals made a trade with the New Orleans Saints for the 32-year-old Peterson in October after starting running back David Johnson suffered an early-season injury. He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with the Cardinals on Oct. 15 but missed the last five games of the season with a neck injury.

Peterson played his first 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-team All-Pro selection.

Also on Tuesday, the Cardinals offered a 1-year contract to restricted free-agent defensive lineman Xavier Williams.