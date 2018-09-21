Pac-12 opener: Predictions for Arizona State vs. No. 10 Washington

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a brutal -- and controversial -- defeat at San Diego State, for their first loss of the season. On Saturday, they'll get a fresh start and can make a major statement when they open Pac-12 play at the 10th-ranked Washington Huskies.

Washington is arguably the best team in the conference, but ASU is 11-1 in its last 12 games against the Huskies, including an upset victory in Tempe last season. Can the Devils overcome the odds again Saturday? Here are a pair of predictions for their matchup in Seattle, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time.

ABC15.com sportswriter Shane Dale

Be careful to underestimate the Sun Devils in this one. Senior quarterback Manny Wilkins will make sure his team won't be intimidated by the atmosphere at Husky Stadium. ASU has already played a pair of outstanding defenses this season, though Washington, which is allowing just over 10 points per game, may be its biggest test to date.

The Devils will need a more balanced offensive attack Saturday after failing to move the ball on the ground vs. SDSU. The Huskies can be beaten in the running game, as they're allowing nearly 150 rushing yards per contest. And while fellow senior QB Jake Browning is one of the best in the country, Washington is hardly an offensive juggernaut.

Expect this game to be the third in a row for ASU that comes down to the final minute. Ultimately, Washington will likely come up with one or two more big defensive stops to hold off the pesky Sun Devils. Washington 17, ASU 14

1580 The Fanatic host Eric Cohen

I'm not too sure what happened to ASU last week, getting out-rushed by San Diego State 310-38. I don't see that happening this week against Washington as the Huskies are far more balanced with senior QB Jake Browning, who will throw it down the field early and often.

"Last year, ASU pulled a stunning upset over the Huskies in Tempe -- but unfortunately for Herm Edwards' squad, this one is in Seattle. Expect a closer game than the three-possession spread (17 points) indicates, but a late Browning TD pass will seal ASU's fate. Washington 31, ASU 17