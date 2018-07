Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson reported to the team's training camp Monday, after skipping the team's mandatory minicamp in June due to contract negotiations.

“I’m here to play football. I trust my agency, Sportstars, and I know they’ll get it done when the time comes," Johnson told azcardinals.com on Monday.

“The Cardinals want me to play for them for a long time, and I want to be here for a long time. So definitely things are going in a positive way.”

The entire team reports to camp Friday with the first practice Saturday. Rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries report early.

In Gods hands now 🙏🏾 primed and ready to prove it! #ImBack pic.twitter.com/fde9QWPv7D — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) July 23, 2018

The 26-year-old Johnson is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Cardinals and is scheduled to make about $1.9 million this season.

The Cardinals selected Johnson in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection in 2016 when he led the NFL in combined rushing and receiving yards, but he missed nearly the entire 2017 season with a wrist injury.

For the time being, any contract discussions between Johnson and the Cardinals will go on without general manager Steve Keim, who was suspended by the team for five weeks following his DUI arrest.