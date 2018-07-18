Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pleads guilty to extreme DUI, suspended for 5 weeks

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI for having a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher following his arrest on the evening of July 4 in Chandler.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that Keim will be suspended for five weeks and be fined $200,000, which he will donate to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, as a result of his arrest.

Keim's guilty plea was entered on Tuesday, according to Chandler court records. Per Chandler police, Keim's blood alcohol content was 0.193, nearly 2 1/2 times the legal limit of 0.08.

“As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable. While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them," the Cardinals said in a statement Tuesday.

“Those who work within the National Football League – particularly those in leadership positions – bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that.”

The Cardinals announced Keim will be barred from team facilities and disallowed contact with the team, and he will be eligible to return following a period of counseling and evaluation, along with the completion of a DUI education course. Keim will also participate in DUI awareness and education programs in the community. The Cardinals said Keim’s duties will be handled by multiple members of team personnel.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals were in communication with the NFL regarding discipline for Keim, and "there will be no further action from the league" for Keim's arrest.

According to the original police report, Keim was in the area of Alma School and Ocotillo roads before 1 a.m. on July 4 when he was suspected of being impaired behind the wheel and was stopped by an officer.

Police reported the smell of alcohol coming from Keim's Ford F150 Raptor. Police also said Keim's breath smelled of alcohol, he was slurring his speech and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Keim reportedly said he had drinks earlier in the night with pizza. He failed or refused several of the sobriety tests by officers on scene citing a bad knee.

After his arrest, Keim issued an apology and said he regretted his actions.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said in a statement released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

Keim joined the Cardinals as a scout in 1999 and has served as the team’s director of college scouting, director of player personnel and vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to general manager after the 2012 season.

In February, the Cardinals announced Keim signed a contract extension that will keep him in his role as general manager through the 2022 season.

Keim played college football at N.C. State and played briefly for the Miami Dolphins.