Probations lifted for Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools after AIA violations

CHANDLER, AZ — Hamilton and Queen Creek high schools have both had potential probations lifted by the AIA after hearings on Tuesday.

The AIA determined that in June that Hamilton Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message through social media to a player at another high school, violating AIA rules.

Queen Creek High School also faced probation for letting a pitcher throw over the maximum number of pitches allowed for his age in a game.

The AIA decided Tuesday to lift both probations.

Many criticized the punishment, especially against Hamilton, because it was a harsher punishment than they received for a hazing scandal back in 2017. At that time, players were accused of sexually assaulting younger teammates.

The decision would have meant Hamilton High School’s varsity football team and Queen Creek's baseball team wouldn't have been eligible to play in the postseason. The teams are once again eligible after the probation was lifted.

The AIA says both teams will face additional correctional measures in response to the violations.