Hamilton Football program placed on probation by AIA for recruiting violation

Hamilton High School's football program has been put on probation, for a recruiting violation. It's a harsher punishment than they received for the hazing scandal back in 2017.

At that time, players were accused of sexually assaulting younger teammates.

Community members, players, and parents posted on social media Monday that this will unfairly impact the kids instead of the coach allegedly responsible.

“It’s one of the fabled football teams in Arizona,” said Kevin McCabe.

McCabe has covered high school sports in the state for over 40 years, he understands the powerhouse reputation Hamilton has and gravity of this decision.

“I’m sad for everything because it casts such a dark shadow on all of high school sports,” said McCabe.

This decision means Hamilton High School’s varsity team, won’t be eligible to play in the post season.

“They will get to play their season, so they’ll get film and the college scholarships offers and opportunities,” said McCabe. “But you play to win state championships.”

The AIA determined that in June, Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message through social media to a player at another high school. The AIA said that message is a violation of their rules.

Hamilton said they suspended Doughtery for three games, but the AIA still handed down the probation Monday.

The school said in a letter to parents they are disappointed but working on what’s next, including a possible appeal.

McCabe said he thinks other high school programs are watching.

“I think they are all taking a step back and saying wait a minute what’s happening at Hamilton, we gotta to make sure that’s doesn’t happen here,” said McCabe

“We are obviously very disappointed. It’s sad that the kids are being punished for something they had no part in. We know our district and school will fight vigorously for what these boys have worked so hard for. The opportunity to play in the playoffs should not be taken away from them," said the Gridiron Booster Club in a statement.

This is just one of the issues Hamilton’s football team has dealt with recently. Just five years ago hazing allegations led to criminal charges against players.

But McCabe told ABC15 this situation happens quite frequently in the Valley.

“It goes on a lot around the Valley, recruiting, because there’s open enrollment,” said McCabe.

One parent, Richard Montoya said he believes there are major issues with the program. Those issues include the way coaches speak to players.

“What I first saw was how the players were using profanity right at the head coach in practice and there was nothing,” said Montoya.

He told ABC15 he pulled his son from Hamilton’s program, and his family is fighting for a hardship exception through the AIA. He said that would allow his son to play his full season this year at Mesquite High School.

Montoya said he wants to see coaches held accountable.

“Why don’t they consider maybe going after the AD, going after the head coach, going after Tim Dougherty,” said Montoya.

ABC15 did ask Hamilton about Montoya’ complaints. They responded with this statement.

“While the student does not attend Hamilton, based on information provided at the time of these claims, an investigation found nothing to substantiate the allegations.”

Montoya told ABC15 he did talk to administration, but they didn’t take his claims seriously.

The AIA executive director said they know Monday’s decision will impact students.

"It's a difficult decision because adults make decisions that affect kids," AIA Executive Director David Hines said. "And in our system, as in all 50 associations across the country, when decisions are made on probation they affect kids. What is a challenge for the AIA is those are personnel matters with school districts and that is not part of the AIA purview. We cannot put things on a personnel matter on a coach through our authority. That has to be done through the district."

The AIA said Hamilton has 10 days to appeal the probation.

Queen Creek High School baseball was also placed on probation Monday, the school also has the same timeframe to appeal.