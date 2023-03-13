Watch Now
Printable brackets for Men's and Women's NCAA tournaments

TUCSON, AZ — The field of 68 is set for the NCAA Tournament, and plenty of talent from the state of Arizona will be playing!

ASU, GCU and UArizona will all be playing in the men's tournament!

The Wildcats, coming in hot off their Saturday win over UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament for their second conference tournament title in two years, will face Princeton in round one as #2 and #15 seeds, respectively.

The seventh-seeded Arizona women will also play #10 seed West Virginia on Friday.

Arizona State men's basketball will play Nevada Wednesday in the "First Four". The winner of that game will move on to face TCU in the round of 64.

Grand Canyon University men's basketball gets a tough first-round matchup after winning the WAC tournament. The Lopes will face off against #3 seed Georgetown.

