Preview: Arizona Cardinals battle LA Rams on Monday Night Football on ABC15

GLENDALE, AZ — The bright lights of Monday Night Football return to the Valley, and the stakes are considerable. With a win, the Arizona Cardinals would clinch their first playoff berth since 2015. More importantly, a win against the Rams and the Cardinals would have a three-game lead in the NFC West with four games to play.

Barring a complete collapse, that would mean avoiding having to go on the road as a Wild Card team. A loss, and the division lead is down to one game and things get a lot more interesting in the final month of the season.

Watch the Cardinals take on the Rams Monday night at 7:15 p.m. on ABC15.

Here's what else is up for grabs with a win:

- Arizona would improve to 5-0 in the division. It would be just the second time since moving to the NFC West in 2002 that they posted at least five wins vs. division opponents in a single season.

- The Cardinals would sweep the season series against the Rams for the first time since 2014, and both the Rams and the 49ers in the same season for the first time since 2008.

- Arizona would improve to 5-1 in their last six Monday Night Football games.

Despite having the best record in the NFL, this is just the second time this season the Cardinals will play in a primetime game. Maybe that's why they aren't getting the respect of a team that has dominated throughout the season? Eight of the Cardinals' 10 wins have come by double digits, including the first meeting between these two teams in LA.

The Rams didn't know what hit them in that game, as the Cardinals were far more physical at the line of scrimmage, rushing for a season-high 216 yards. The Arizona defensive secondary also made a statement, limiting the league's most productive wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, to five catches for 64 yards, both of which remain season lows.

When the Cardinals walked away with a 37-20 win in week 4, I expected the Rams to return the favor later in the season, but now I'm not so sure. The Rams are a team that seemed to have gotten worse as the season wore on. Their defense that was supposed to be a fearsome and dominant unit has been anything but. Instead, it's Vance Joseph's Cardinals defense that has been a stingy unit and ranks top 5 in the league in most categories.

Offensively, there will be no shortage of firepower on the field on Monday night, but the biggest edge to me is the way James Conner and the Cardinals are running the football right now. That can take so much pressure off Kyler Murray and keep this Rams defense guessing.

The biggest pause I have is the way the Cardinals have played at home this season, but if they want respect, this is the perfect opportunity to grab it and all but lock up the toughest division in football with the entire country watching.

I think this game comes down to the end and Matt Prater comes through, sending the Red Sea into a wild celebration.

Prediction: Cardinals 33, Rams 30