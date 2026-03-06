Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, according to reports

Brooks recently suffered a fractured hand, leaving him off the court for a few weeks, according to reports
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Dillon Brooks, a player for the Phoenix Suns, was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence in the Valley.

Scottsdale police say he was arrested early Friday morning but has since been released, according to TMZ.

ABC15 has reached out to Scottsdale officials for more information on Brooks' reported arrest.

No other details were immediately released. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

