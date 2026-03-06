Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, according to reports

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Dillon Brooks, a player for the Phoenix Suns, was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence in the Valley.

Scottsdale police say he was arrested early Friday morning but has since been released, according to TMZ.

Brooks recently suffered a fractured hand, leaving him off the court for a few weeks, according to reports.

ABC15 has reached out to Scottsdale officials for more information on Brooks' reported arrest.

No other details were immediately released. Stay with ABC15 for updates.