NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE: ABC15, Arizona Sports discuss Cardinals 2025 lineup

PHOENIX — It's already time again to start talking football!

The NFL is set to release the full 2025 schedule on Wednesday, and ABC15 is partnering with Arizona Sports for a live reaction and discussion to the Cardinals' 2025 slate!

ABC15's Collin Harmon and Arizona Sports' Vince Marotta will discuss every facet of the schedule, from games 1 to 17, along with the team's outlook for the coming season.

The live stream will start at 5:30 p.m., following the schedule release.

You can join the discussion on ABC15's streaming app on your phone, computer, or smart TV, or on the ABC15 YouTube channel.

