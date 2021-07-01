NBA Finals tickets go on sale Thursday morning

Phoenix Suns fans enjoyed an energetic celebration with the team after the Suns arrived back in Phoenix late Wednesday night following a huge win over the LA Clippers.

The celebration isn't over yet -- in fact, it's just beginning because the Suns are headed to the NBA Finals!

Tickets for the finals go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The Suns will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied 2-2 in the East finals.

It has been 28 years since the Suns were in the finals.

