PHOTOS: Phoenix Suns headed to NBA Finals after win over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.

Deandre Ayton, Paul George
DeMarcus Cousins
Devin Booker
Devin Booker
DeMarcus Cousins
Devin Booker
Paul George, Chris Paul
Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Devin Booker
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton
Patrick Beverley
Suns Clippers Basketball
Chris Paul, Terance Mann
Monty Williams
Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, Devin Booker
Monty Williams
Paul George, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Suns Clippers Basketball
Chris Paul
Devin Booker, Terance Mann
Paul George, Jae Crowder
Chris Paul, Paul George
Monty Williams
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Monty Williams
Deandre Ayton, Patrick Beverley
Dario Saric, Marcus Morris
Cameron Payne, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris
Patrick Beverley, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig
Kawhi Leonard
Torrey Craig, Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann
Terance Mann, Jae Crowder
Paul George, Deandre Ayton
Torrey Craig
Suns Clippers Basketball
PHOTOS: Phoenix Suns headed to NBA Finals after win over Clippers

