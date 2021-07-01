Watch
Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

The Suns are headed to the NBA Final after defeating the Clippers 130-103 to close out the Western Conference finals.
Paul George, Chris Paul
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jun 30, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.

Chris Paul tied his career playoff-high of 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 points to send the Suns to their third Finals appearance in franchise history.

They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied 2-2 in the East finals.

Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points and Paul George added 21 points.

