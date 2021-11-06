NASCAR returns to the Valley this weekend!

PHOENIX — NASCAR Championship Weekend returns to the Valley for the second time with four drivers still in the running for the coveted Cup Series Championship. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. have been the best over the course of the season, and Diane and Sandy McLaren have been there to witness it all.

The Florida couple set out on a bucket list adventure back in February, attending every single NASCAR race this season.

This weekend's race in Phoenix is the final stop of a nine-month road trip in their motorhome, which has logged 33,000 miles so far before they make their way back to the Florida Keys with a lifetime of memories.