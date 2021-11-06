Watch
Sports

Actions

NASCAR returns to the Valley this weekend!

items.[0].videoTitle
Start your engines! It's NASCAR weekend at Phoenix International Raceway. We spoke to one Florida couple who traveled 33,000 miles over nine months to attend every NASCAR race this season!
Posted at 6:01 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 21:08:17-04

PHOENIX — NASCAR Championship Weekend returns to the Valley for the second time with four drivers still in the running for the coveted Cup Series Championship. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. have been the best over the course of the season, and Diane and Sandy McLaren have been there to witness it all.

The Florida couple set out on a bucket list adventure back in February, attending every single NASCAR race this season.

RELATED: 28 events, festivals happening this weekend

This weekend's race in Phoenix is the final stop of a nine-month road trip in their motorhome, which has logged 33,000 miles so far before they make their way back to the Florida Keys with a lifetime of memories.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV