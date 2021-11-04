28 events and festivals to check out this weekend around Phoenix | Nov. 5-7, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.
While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.
Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.
RV Super Show (Nov. 4-7)
Where: State Farm Stadium
Time: 9 a.m. - dusk
Cost: Free for both admission and parking
Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light (Nov. 5-14)
Where: Along the Scottsdale Waterfront, near Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall
Time: Friday & Saturday, 6 p.m. -1 0 p.m., Sunday - Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Coco in Concert: Live to Film (Nov. 5-7)
Where: Phoenix Symphony
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.
Cost: $34-$102
Kierland Pop: Art in Unexpected Places Festival (Nov. 5-7)
Where: Kierland Commons, The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Time: Events vary throughout the weekend, from concerts to chalk art to art showcases
Cost: Free
2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend (Nov. 5-7)
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Time: Friday, Lucas Oil 500; Saturday, Arizona Lottery 100 and Nascar Xfinity Series Championship Race; Sunday, Nascar Cup Series Championship Race
Cost: Sunday's championship race is sold out, other races still have seats available. Those start at $30.
Made for Mama Market and Expo (Nov. 5-7)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Time: Friday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $10 (cash) to park, $10 to get into the expo
Scottsdale International Film Festival (Nov. 5-12)
Where: Harkins Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square and Harkins Shea 14 Theatre
Time: Movie times vary
Cost: $15-$20 per movie, passes available
Justin Moore (Nov. 5)
Where: Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Time: 8 p.m.
Cost: $39+
Phoenix Pride Parade (Nov. 6)
Where: Begins at Third Street and Thomas and ends at Third Street and Indian School Road
Time: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Phoenix Pride Festival (Nov. 6 & 7)
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
Cost: $30-$50, $VIP tickets available for $100-$150
Serb Fest (Nov. 6 & 7)
Where: Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 4436 .E McKinley St., Phoenix, AZ 85008
Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, Noon to 8 p.m.
Cost:
Shemer Arizona Arts Festival (Nov. 6 & 7)
Where: 5005 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Litchfield Park Fall Festival of the Arts (Nov. 6 & 7)
Where: Old Litchfield Rd. & Wigwam Blvd.
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Inaugural Italian Association Pizza & Wine Festival (Nov. 6)
Where: Scottsdale City Hall
Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15, plus cost of food and drink
The Good Life Festival: America, Don Felder, The Guess Who (Nov. 6)
Where: Schnepf Farms, 24610 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142
Time: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: General admission, $50; $75-$95 for reserved; VIP upgrade also available
Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival (Nov. 6)
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park
Time: Noon to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$15
Aaron Lewis, Eddie Montgomery, and more (Nov. 6)
Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
Time: 5 p.m.
Cost: $29+
Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 6)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken (Nov. 6)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $46+
Multicultural Fair (Nov. 6)
Where: Mesa Convention Center
Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kevin Costner & Modern West, and Tales from Yellowstone (Nov. 7)
Where: Schnepf Farms, 24610 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142
Time: Gates open at noon
Cost: $50+
ONGOING EVENTS
New exhibition: Tempe 150 (Nov. 3, 2021 - Feb. 26, 2022)
Where Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue
Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (museum closed Sunday and Monday)
Cost: Free
The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular science center admission
Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.
Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)
Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch
Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.
Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available
Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees
Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)
Where:
Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)
Cost: Free; online reservations are required
Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)
Where: Hale Centre Theatre
Time: Showtimes vary by date
Cost: $32+