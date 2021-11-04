28 events and festivals to check out this weekend around Phoenix | Nov. 5-7, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

RV Super Show (Nov. 4-7)

Where: State Farm Stadium

Time: 9 a.m. - dusk

Cost: Free for both admission and parking

Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light (Nov. 5-14)

Where: Along the Scottsdale Waterfront, near Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

Time: Friday & Saturday, 6 p.m. -1 0 p.m., Sunday - Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Coco in Concert: Live to Film (Nov. 5-7)

Where: Phoenix Symphony

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Cost: $34-$102

Kierland Pop: Art in Unexpected Places Festival (Nov. 5-7)

Where: Kierland Commons, The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Time: Events vary throughout the weekend, from concerts to chalk art to art showcases

Cost: Free

2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend (Nov. 5-7)

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Time: Friday, Lucas Oil 500; Saturday, Arizona Lottery 100 and Nascar Xfinity Series Championship Race; Sunday, Nascar Cup Series Championship Race

Cost: Sunday's championship race is sold out, other races still have seats available. Those start at $30.

Made for Mama Market and Expo (Nov. 5-7)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Time: Friday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 (cash) to park, $10 to get into the expo

Scottsdale International Film Festival (Nov. 5-12)

Where: Harkins Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square and Harkins Shea 14 Theatre

Time: Movie times vary

Cost: $15-$20 per movie, passes available

Justin Moore (Nov. 5)

Where: Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $39+

Phoenix Pride Parade (Nov. 6)

Where: Begins at Third Street and Thomas and ends at Third Street and Indian School Road

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Phoenix Pride Festival (Nov. 6 & 7)

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Time: Noon to 9 p.m.

Cost: $30-$50, $VIP tickets available for $100-$150

Serb Fest (Nov. 6 & 7)

Where: Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 4436 .E McKinley St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, Noon to 8 p.m.

Shemer Arizona Arts Festival (Nov. 6 & 7)

Where: 5005 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Litchfield Park Fall Festival of the Arts (Nov. 6 & 7)

Where: Old Litchfield Rd. & Wigwam Blvd.

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Inaugural Italian Association Pizza & Wine Festival (Nov. 6)

Where: Scottsdale City Hall

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15, plus cost of food and drink

The Good Life Festival: America, Don Felder, The Guess Who (Nov. 6)

Where: Schnepf Farms, 24610 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

Time: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: General admission, $50; $75-$95 for reserved; VIP upgrade also available

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival (Nov. 6)

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park

Time: Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $6-$15

Aaron Lewis, Eddie Montgomery, and more (Nov. 6)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: $29+

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 6)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken (Nov. 6)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $46+

Multicultural Fair (Nov. 6)

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Kevin Costner & Modern West, and Tales from Yellowstone (Nov. 7)

Where: Schnepf Farms, 24610 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

Time: Gates open at noon

Cost: $50+

ONGOING EVENTS

New exhibition: Tempe 150 (Nov. 3, 2021 - Feb. 26, 2022)

Where Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (museum closed Sunday and Monday)

Cost: Free

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular science center admission

Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)

Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch

Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.

Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available

Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)

Where:

Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)

Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)

Where: Hale Centre Theatre

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Cost: $32+