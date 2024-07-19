Watch Now
Mercury's Brittney Griner announces first child ahead of All-Star Game in Phoenix

The 33-year-old told CBS Sports the baby was born on July 8
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 19, 2024

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner has a new job along with being a basketball player.

She tells CBS Sports that her baby boy was born on July 8.

"My whole phone has turned into him," Griner told CBS Sports. "They say you know, as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. And that's literally what happened."

Unfortunately for Griner, she will have to leave her new baby for a few weeks to represent the U.S. at the Olympics in Paris. But she said, "he'll understand."

