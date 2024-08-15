Major League Baseball releases 2025 Cactus League schedule

PHOENIX — Major League Baseball has released the 2025 Spring Training schedules for the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues.

Spring Training will officially begin in Arizona on Thursday, February 20, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

The first day with a full slate of Cactus League games will be on Saturday, February 22.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will open their Spring Training schedule with a pair of games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick against the Colorado Rockies on February 21 and 22.

The Snakes will wrap up their spring slate by hosting the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field before the home opening series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Spring Training schedule will once again feature Spring Breakout games that will showcase baseball's future stars as teams put their top prospects on the field to play exhibition games.

The Chicago Cubs will once again host two crossover games between Cactus and Grapefruit league clubs. The Atlanta Braves will travel from Florida to Mesa for a pair of games at Sloan Park on March 24 and 25.

For the full schedule for each Arizona Spring Training team, see the links below:

Surprise Stadium - Rangers / Royals

Goodyear Ballpark - Guardians / Reds

American Family Fields of Phoenix - Brewers

Camelback Ranch - Dodgers / White Sox

Peoria Sports Complex - Mariners / Padres

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Diamondbacks / Rockies

Scottsdale Stadium - Giants

Tempe Diablo Stadium - Angels

Sloan Park - Cubs

Hohokam Stadium - Athletics