LIST: Arizona athletes competing in Olympics on Team USA

Talented athletes from Arizona are competing on Team USA, including some who have already been awarded medals in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's a list of athletes from our home state representing sports like rugby, cycling, skateboarding, basketball, and more:

AP Abdi Abdirahman, of the United States, reacts after crossing the finish line in third place in the men's division at the 2016 New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Abdi Abdirahman was born in Somalia, but moved to Tucson at age 12. He went to Tucson High School, Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.

He’s a Track and Field athlete, running in marathons and 10,000-meter races, according to the Team USA page.

He’s a five-time Olympian, competing in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2020 Olympics.

--

AP Devon Allen wins a semi-final in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Devon Allen was born in Seattle but Phoenix is his hometown. He attended Brophy Prep High School.

He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and also played football at the University of Oregon.

He runs in the 110-meter hurdle event, Team USA says.

--

AP United States' Eric Bennett uses his mouth to pull back his arrow, as he competes in the individual recurve open archery event at the Paralympic Games at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Eric Bennett started shooting archery when he was 7 years old and lost his arm in a car crash when he was 15. He now competes in para archery competitions.

He has competed in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics.

Bennett is a teacher at Shadow Ridge High School and a coach for US Archery. Team USA says he competes in the Recurve Open event.

--

AP United States' Devin Booker catches a pass during a men's basketball preliminary round game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Devin Booker is playing on the USA Men’s Basketball team along with other professional basketball players.

Booker most recently played in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, who ultimately lost against the Milwaukee Bucks.

--

Kin Cheung/AP Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu, center, is tackled by Maceo Brown of the United States during the semifinal match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Maceo Brown is a rugby player from Tempe.

He went to Corona Del Sol High School and Grand Canyon University, Team USA says.

The 2020 games are his first Olympic experience. He has played in the 2018 and 2019 Rugby Sevens Series in cities around the world.

--

AP Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Jade Carey competes in Artistic Gymnastics. She is from Phoenix and attended Mountain Ridge High School and Oregon State University, Team USA says.

She has 2019 World Championship experience and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be her first Olympic experience.

--

AP Will Claye competes during the qualifying round for men's long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Will Claye was born in Tucson and went to Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

He is a three-time Olympian, competing in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 games.

He competes in the Triple Jump event.

Team USA says he is a “two-time Arizona state champion in the triple jump” and “first Arizona high school athlete to triple jump more than 50 feet.”

--

AP Alana Smith of the United States is seen during the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Alana Smith is from Mesa. She competes in the Women’s Skateboard Street event.

This is her first time going to the Olympics, Team USA says.

--

AP FILE - Aliphine Tuliamuk crosses the finish line to win the women's U.S. Olympic marathon trials, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. When the Tokyo Summer Games were postponed, U.S. Olympic marathon trials champion Aliphine Tuliamuk decided with her fiance last year to have a baby instead of waiting. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Aliphine Tuliamuk competes in the Track and Field Marathon event. She is from Flagstaff but was born in Kenya.

This is her first Olympics experience, Team USA says.

--

AP Bethanie Mattek-Sands, of the United States, serves during her women's doubles semifinals match with Iga Swiatek, of Poland, against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, both of Japan, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was born in Minnesota but her hometown is Phoenix.

She is a tennis athlete and plays singles and doubles, Team USA says.

She was homeschooled and has competed in events since 2007. She is a two-time Olympian and competed in the 2016 Olympics before these 2020 games.

--

AP United States' Brady Ellison releases the arrow during the mixed team competition against Indonesia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Brady Ellison is an Archery athlete specializing in individual, team, and mixed team events.

He was born in Glendale and his hometown is Globe.

He is a four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist. He competed in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 games.

He had to wear leg braces as a child for more than a year but started bowhunting when he was 11, Team USA says.

--

AP United States' Brandon McNulty pedals during the men's elite event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Brandon McNulty is from Phoenix and attended Deer Valley High School.

The 2020 Olympics are his first Olympic experience. He started cycling on mountain bikes but switched to street bikes at age 12.

He competes in Road Races and Individual Time Trials, Team USA says.

--

AP Ireland's Bryan Mollen attempts a tackle on Brett Thompson of the United States in their men's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Brett Thompson is a Tempe-based rugby player.

He went to Marcos de Niza High School and the University of Arizona. He originally went to college to play football but left when rugby was accepted into the Olympics, Team USA says.

--

AP Corben Sharrah of the United States competes in the men's seeding run at the Olympic BMX Center during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Corben Sharrah is a cycling athlete competing in BMX races, Team USA says.

He is from Tucson and attended Amphitheater High School and the University of Arizona.

He is a two-time Olympian and competed in the 2016 and 2020 games.

--

AP This is a 2020 photo of Jamie Westbrook of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. This image reflects the 2020 active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jamie Westbrook is a baseball player out of Gilbert. He attended Basha High School.

This is his first Olympics experience, Team USA says.

He signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013 but is currently with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

--

AP United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) kicks a ball in front of Brazil forward Debinha (9) during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Julie Ertz is from Mesa and attended Dobson High School.

She is a defender in soccer and is a two-time Olympian, Team USA says.

--

AP MyKayla Skinner competes in the floor exercise during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MyKayla Skinner is from Gilbert and attended Highly High School.

She competes in Artistic Gymnastics and this is her first Olympics, Team USA says.

--

AP Sarah Sponcil, of the United States, takes a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Sarah Sponcil is a beach volleyball athlete from Phoenix.

She attended Veritas Preparatory Academy.

This is her first Olympics, Team USA says.

--

Nathan Denette/AP Jagger Eaton of the United States competes in Men's Street Skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jagger Eaton was born in Scottsdale and his hometown is Mesa.

He competes in Men’s Skateboarding Street competitions, Team USA says.

This is his first Olympics and he took home the bronze medal.

--

Lee Jin-man/AP Bronze medalist United States' Delaney Schnell holds up her medal following the women's 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man )

Delaney Schnell is a Tucson native. She attended Arizona Connections Academy and the University of Arizona.

She is a diving athlete and competes in the 10-meter event, Team USA says.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80.