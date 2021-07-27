Arizona skateboarder Jagger Eaton wins Olympic bronze medal

Local skateboarding star Jagger Eaton took the bronze medal in the first-ever skateboarding competition at the Olympics.

Eaton, the 20-year-old Arizona native, adapted best among the Americans to the extreme heat at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

Jae C. Hong/AP CORRECTS TO SUNDAY - Jagger Eaton of the United States competes in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

According to his athlete page on the Olympics website, Eaton was born in Scottsdale but lives in Mesa.

He reportedly started skating at the age of 4 and spent time at the Kids That Rip skatepark in Mesa, the website says.

Yuto Horigome of Japan took gold in the men's street event in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.

The first skateboarding silver medal went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler. He used to sleep with his board when he first fell in love with skating as a kid.

Star skateboarder Nyjah Huston from California fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.