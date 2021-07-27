Watch
Arizona swimmer Delaney Schnell claims silver in women's 10M synchro diving

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States' pose for a photo after winning silver medals during the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:41:28-04

A Tucson native claimed a silver medal in Olympic diving.

China's Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women's 10-meter synchronized platform, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games. Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the U.S. took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States' compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

According to her athlete page, Schnell is from Tucson. She attended Arizona Connections Academy and the University of Arizona.

Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico earned bronze at 299.70.

