LINEUP: Suns lead big slate of NBA, NHL games on ABC15 and AZ61 this weekend!

It's a busy weekend of sports, and a number of games will be on ABC15 and AZ61 this weekend, including the Phoenix Suns!

A hockey doubleheader will kick off the action Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m., the Seattle Kraken are in Philadelphia taking on the Flyers.

Following the Kraken and Flyers matchup, the Boston Bruins head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop from St. Pete is set for 1 p.m.

Both games will be on ABC15.

Saturday night, we'll have the classic NBA rivalry on ABC15 as Luka, LeBron, and the Los Angeles Lakers head to Boston to take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, ABC15 has an NBA doubleheader on the air.

It will start with Jokic and the Nuggets in Oklahoma City to face SGA and the Thunder. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m.

The Suns will play in the second half of the doubleheader, as they'll be in Dallas squaring off against the new look Mavericks. The game will start at about 12:30 p.m.

The weekend will be capped off Sunday night with more hockey, as the Los Angeles Kings are in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. on Arizona 61.