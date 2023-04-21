Legendary Valley golf coach inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — Sister Lynn Winsor has been elected to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame.

Known for building one of the most successful golf programs in the nation, the golf coach at Xavier College Preparatory has won 37 state championship golf titles. In her role as Athletic Director, the school has had 149 State championship wins. Still, she tells ABC15 that winning was never been her focus.

"I personally believe (in) having one-on-one relationships with teenagers, encouraging them, to love and respect each other, love God, and really be a person that can be a teammate in every way. This is what matters," Winsor said.

Winsor is also the Vice Principal at the all-girls Catholic high school located in the heart of central Phoenix.

"When I first came in 1974, I think we had won state swimming in the early days, like in the late 1960s. So pretty much ever since when I took over as an AD in 1977,” she said. “That's when the teams really started cooking along.”

A pioneer for equal rights, she fought to ban sex-based discrimination in school athletics.

"Back in 1985, a couple of schools got together to start [a] girl's soccer league. There was nothing for girls,” she said. “Now, it's booming. Same thing we did with beach volleyball in 2010. [And in] 2000, we also started crew. Now we have a crew team that's really excellent."

Winsor and 11 others will be inducted on July 1, 2023, as part of the National High School Hall of Fame's 40th induction class at the NFHS Summer Meeting in Seattle.

