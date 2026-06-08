Knicks star Jalen Brunson, dad Rick Brunson talk making history in 2026 NBA Finals

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks enter Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals Monday night with a homecourt advantage and a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

For Knicks guard Jalen Brunson -- who scored 20 points for the Knicks in their 105-104 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 in San Antonio -- this NBA Finals is especially personal.

On the road to potentially winning his first-ever NBA championship and only the third for the Knicks in franchise history, Brunson is working under the tutelage of his own dad, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson.

ABC News New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, speak with ABC News' Will Reeve in an interview that aired on "Good Morning America" on June 8, 2026.



"It's crazy to me," Rick Brunson told ABC News' Will Reeve in an exclusive interview alongside his son that aired Monday on "Good Morning America." "I never envisioned to this level. I just envisioned, like anyone who has children, you want success for them, but I get so much pride watching them and hopefully we can get to the mountaintop and celebrate as a family."

Rick Brunson was on the Knicks' 1999 NBA Finals team that lost to the Spurs in a 4-1 series. That 1999 matchup was the last time the Knicks reached the NBA Finals before this year.

The father and son are making NBA history as the first father-son duo in NBA history to each play in the NBA Finals for the same franchise.

"I remember like it was yesterday," Rick Brunson said of the 1999 NBA Finals. "In '99, it was a great run for us, but I would say now it's more exciting for me as a father to see your son on the stage and performing."

Wilfredo Lee/AP New York Knicks guards Charlie Ward, foreground, and Rick Brunson celebrate after beating the Miami Heat, 78-77, in game five in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in Miami Sunday, May 16, 1999.

Rick Brunson played for eight teams in total during a nearly decade-long NBA career.

Jalen Brunson, the dad of a nearly 2-year-old daughter, said he cherishes his on and off court bond with his dad and their shared NBA history.

"Our relationship is unique and people may think just because he pushes me a certain way that we don't say things to each other, but I wouldn't trade anything for the world," Jalen Brunson said. "We have the best relationship. Even when it looks like we're fighting, that's just a coach and player trying to get over to get to the promised land."

Rick Brunson added that he's "super proud" of his son, and that as they navigate their father-son-coach relationship, Jalen Brunson gives him his own independence too, saying, "I would say he allows me to be me."

Describing his coaching philosophy for his son, he said he is always a father first.

"For me, I don't rate Jalen on if the ball goes in or not, and that's what I talked to him about. It's just taking the right shot, taking his shot, but I just try to keep him confident," Rick Brunson said. "That's when, you know, [I'm] more of a coach, and making sure he keeps doing what he's doing to be successful."

Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET Monday on ABC15.