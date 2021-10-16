Kliff Kingsbury, Zach Allen test positive for COVID, will not be in Cleveland for Cardinals game

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel with the team for this weekend's game in Cleveland.

According to a statement from the team, Kingsbury as well as quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen all recently tested positive and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns.

In addition to those three being sidelined by COVID, linebacker Chandler Jones is still out after a positive COVID test, offensive lineman Rodney Hudson is sidelined with a rib injury and tight end Maxx Williams is done for the year after a knee injury last weekend.

The Cardinals traded for tight end Zach Ertz Friday to help fill Williams' role, but Ertz is not allowed to play this week because Philadelphia had already played its Week 6 game Thursday with Ertz on the roster.

The team says defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant coach Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities Sunday.