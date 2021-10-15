Watch
AZ Cardinals acquire TE Zach Ertz in trade with Eagles

Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on aThursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:24:02-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night's 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

