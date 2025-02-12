Watch Now
Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points

Kevin Durant
Frank Franklin II/AP
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kevin Durant
PHOENIX — Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, hitting the mark against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night with a free throw late in the third quarter.

The 36-year-old Phoenix Suns forward, who recently was voted to his 15th All-Star team, joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain in the 30,000-point club. Julius Erving also hit the mark when combining his points scored in the NBA and ABA.

Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion and remains one of the league’s elite shot makers in his 17th NBA season. He’s averaging about 27 points per game while shooting 52% from the field.

