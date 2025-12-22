What to do if you lose or find a pet in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX — With so many people celebrating the holidays with fireworks, New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July are two of the busiest times of the year for lost and found pets. What should you do if you lose your pet or find one?

LOST PET



Make sure your pet's tags are updated, and they are also microchipped. "Not only have the updated tags on the collars, but also that microchip is the number one way for us to be able to reunite our pets if they do end up going missing," Dickerson said.

"Make sure you have updated pictures; you have their paperwork or anything that's really going to be able to help you identify them and help our staff know that they are going to the correct person," according to Dickerson.

Report a Lost Pet

Go to Maricopa County's Stray Animal map tool. The map allows residents to actively post a location where a dog/cat was seen loose or where the animal was picked up from. Note: Once added, animals will stay on this map for a maximum of five days.

Register your lost pet with Petco Love Lost and view potential matches.

Check out the 24PetConnect.com website. All animals MCACC finds are listed here. Any animals brought in that do not have any identification (e.g. licenses or microchips), can only be kept for 72 hours as a "Stray - Hold". After that 72 hours, the animal may become available to the public for adoption.

Keep looking. Many pets are found by residents who may not bring the animal to a shelter for several days.

Post flyers in the neighborhood where the pet was lost. Ask schools or businesses in your area if you can post a flyer.

Use social media, Nextdoor, Craigslist, and other free networking sources to get the word out about your pet. Consider Straydar, Lost Dogs Arizona and other Facebook groups.

Call the Lost and Found Department at 602-372-4598. Please note: This phone number is not staffed 7 days a week. Please use the lost pet form above first.

