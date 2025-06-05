Watch Now
Sports

Actions

HOW TO WATCH: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers in 2025 NBA Finals

You can watch every game of the NBA Finals on ABC15!
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Thunder Timberwolves Basketball
Posted

The entire NBA season has come down to this!

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will square off in a best-of-seven series to determine this year's NBA champion!

Will 2025 NBA MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder bring Oklahoma City its first NBA title? Or will the Pacers bring home their first NBA title to the basketball-crazed state of Indiana?

Either way, a city and fan base that have never won an NBA championship will be crowned the champion of the league this season!

You can watch every game of the NBA Finals on ABC15!

The game schedule is below:

Game 1: Thursday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, June 8, 5:00 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 16, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 19, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 22, 5:00 p.m.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen