HOW TO WATCH: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers in 2025 NBA Finals

The entire NBA season has come down to this!

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will square off in a best-of-seven series to determine this year's NBA champion!

Will 2025 NBA MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder bring Oklahoma City its first NBA title? Or will the Pacers bring home their first NBA title to the basketball-crazed state of Indiana?

Either way, a city and fan base that have never won an NBA championship will be crowned the champion of the league this season!

You can watch every game of the NBA Finals on ABC15!

The game schedule is below:

Game 1: Thursday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, June 8, 5:00 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 16, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 19, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 22, 5:00 p.m.