Former Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis dies at age 74

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis has died at age 74.

McGinnis was the head coach for the Cardinals from 2000 to 2003. He had a 41-year coaching career in college and the NFL. He was a Tennesee Titans radio analyst since 2017.

MATT YORK/AP Arizona Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis shouts instructions during team workouts, Tuesday, July 29, 2003, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Dave McGinnis' passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "As Dave often said, he was a 'ballcoach' through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm, and charisma.

"Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything -- and everyone -- associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed."

Coach McGinnis was the Cardinals' defensive coordinator from 1996 to 2000 and helped them to their first playoff appearance in Arizona in 1998.

He was also part of the effort of Prop 302 in 2000 that got State Farm Stadium built and allowed the Cardinals to leave Sun Devil Stadium in 2006.

McGinnis also coached Pat Tillman for the entirety of Tillman's career and ended up the spokesman who revealed to reporters Tillman's plan to join the Army.