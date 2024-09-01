Former ASU Sun Devil, 49ers wide receiver shot during robbery attempt in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Former ASU Sun Devil and San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was shot during a robbery attempt in San Francisco, the city's Mayor London Breed confirmed Saturday.

The shooting happened near Union Square in Downtown San Francisco just before 4 p.m.

Google Maps

According to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department, a man attempted to rob Pearsall and a physical altercation ensued, resulting in both Pearsall and the suspect being injured. Both men were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police say.

Pearsall has non-life-threatening injuries, ABC7 reports.

Breed says that police were on scene immediately and the shooter was arrested.

This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot.



SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made.



My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time.



We will… — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 1, 2024

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott posted a statement regarding the shooting:

"I am extremely shocked and saddened about the shooting of 49ers player Ricky Pearsall today in Union Square. This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated. My heart goes out to Mr. Pearsall and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Thankfully, our hard-working officers made a swift arrest in this case and we will do everything within our power to ensure justice is served."

