Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte named starter in 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is now a two-time MLB All-Star after he was the leading vote-getter at his position for the 2024 National League roster.

MLB announced starters on Wednesday and will reveal which reserves and pitchers make the teams during an ESPN-televised show Friday at 2:30 p.m. MST.

“I’m so proud of Ketel. He’s having a tremendous year and it’s built around hard work, his preparation and then the execution,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on June 27. “He deserves it. He deserves that recognition. I want to encourage all the voters, all those Arizona voters and beyond the states around Arizona, to go out there and vote for Ketel. He’s certainly playing at a very elite level.”

