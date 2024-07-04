Watch Now
Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte named starter in 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates after his double against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is now a two-time MLB All-Star after he was the leading vote-getter at his position for the 2024 National League roster.

MLB announced starters on Wednesday and will reveal which reserves and pitchers make the teams during an ESPN-televised show Friday at 2:30 p.m. MST.

“I’m so proud of Ketel. He’s having a tremendous year and it’s built around hard work, his preparation and then the execution,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on June 27. “He deserves it. He deserves that recognition. I want to encourage all the voters, all those Arizona voters and beyond the states around Arizona, to go out there and vote for Ketel. He’s certainly playing at a very elite level.”

