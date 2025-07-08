DeWanna Bonner rejoins Phoenix Mercury after signing as a free agent

PHOENIX — DeWanna Bonner has rejoined the Phoenix Mercury, signing as a free agent on Tuesday.

She helped the franchise win two WNBA titles in her previous stint with the team which drafted her fifth in 2009.

"We couldn't be more excited to have DeWanna back in a Mercury uniform," said Mercury GM Nick U'Ren. "She is a true winner, leader and one of the most talented and versatile players in our game. Her high basketball IQ, shooting range, athleticism and ability to play and defend multiple positions is going to be a great addition to what are we building here in Phoenix."

Bonner spent the first 10 years of her career with the Mercury and helped them win titles in 2009 and 2014. She left for Connecticut and helped the franchise reach the WNBA semifinals for five straight years from 2020-24. The team also made the WNBA Finals in 2022.

The 37-year-old Bonner is third all time on the league's scoring list and is a six-time All-Star. She originally signed with Indiana as a free agent to start the year before deciding that the fit wasn't right for her and asking to be waived by the franchise.

She'll reunite in Phoenix with her fiancee and former Sun teammate Alyssa Thomas.