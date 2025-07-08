Valley teen's MindBloom podcast helps inspire youth across the country

PHOENIX — At just 15 years old, Aavishka Pattem is proving that age is no barrier to influence.

From her home in North Phoenix, she launched The MindBloom Podcast — a teen-led show giving young people a space to open up about mental health, mindset, and growing up with purpose.

What began as a passion project has now reached listeners across the country with guests that include fellow youth advocates, student entrepreneurs, and even a neuroscience major offering real insights into teen mental health.

Her mission? To remind teens that their voices matter and they’re never alone.

Watch the full report from Cameron Polom in the video player above.