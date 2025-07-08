Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff shines as historic hub of space discovery

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Nestled atop Mars Hill in Flagstaff, Lowell Observatory has been a cornerstone of astronomical discovery since 1894 — and it’s still inspiring curiosity today.

Home to the iconic 24-inch Clark Refractor, the observatory has played a pivotal role in space exploration.

"This is one of the most historic places in Arizona," said Kevin Schindler, historian and public information officer. "It's the telescope Percival Lowell used to study Mars, and later helped map the moon for the Apollo missions."

Zack Perry

Lowell Observatory also gained worldwide attention in 1930 when Pluto was discovered here by a 24-year-old self-taught astronomer, Clyde Tombaugh.

“It really put Flagstaff and Arizona on the map,” Schindler said.

Zack Perry

Now, the observatory continues that legacy with the Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center, a 40,000-square-foot facility that opened in late 2024.

Designed to connect visitors with the cosmos, it offers immersive exhibits and stellar storytelling.

“This is the story of you. We're all star stuff,” said Schindler.

Zack Perry

As the first International Dark Sky City, Flagstaff offers breathtaking nighttime views — and at Lowell, visitors can peer through historic telescopes just like Lowell once did, exploring the universe one galaxy at a time.

General admission is $35 for adults and $20 for children 6-17. Click here for more information.