Devin Booker accepts spot on U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team

PHOENIX — It's official: Devin Booker is headed to the Olympics!

USA Basketball announced Monday morning that the Phoenix Suns guard was chosen to be one of 12 members of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title.

Booker attended the USA National Team minicamp in Las Vegas in 2018 and was part of the team that helped the 2016 U.S. Olympic team prepare, the organization said.

Booker has been one of the key players in the success of the Suns this year as they advanced in the playoffs. With a victory Monday night in Phoenix, the Suns could advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Booker is the only player from the Suns who will be playing on the Olympic team.

Chris Paul was also selected to be on the team, but despite conflicting reports, declined the offer last week.

The Summer Olympic Games are set for July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition to Booker, those selected for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team are:



Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The USA coaching staff is led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University). Jerry Colangelo serves as the USA Men’s National Team managing director.

