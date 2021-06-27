Watch
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in Western Conference Finals

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jun 26, 2021
LOS ANGELES — Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to take a decisive 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Suns can finish off the Clippers and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points and a playoff career-high 22 rebounds for Phoenix.

Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 1 second left.

