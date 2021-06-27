Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in Western Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES — Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to take a decisive 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Suns can finish off the Clippers and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points and a playoff career-high 22 rebounds for Phoenix.

Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 1 second left.