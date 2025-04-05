D-backs' Marte limps off field with left hamstring strain; likely headed for IL

Arizona second basemen Ketel Marte left the Diamondbacks' 6-4 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first inning Friday night after straining his left hamstring running the bases.

Marte hit a long ball to the wall in center field and, as he rounded first base and headed to second, he started to stutter-step. He pulled in slowly for a standup double while holding his left hamstring.

"To see him pull up like that in the first inning was not, no one in the dugout was feeling good," said right fielder Corbin Carroll, who hit two home runs and drove in three for Arizona.

Marte limped off the field under the supervision of the team's training staff and was replaced by Garrett Hampson.

Marte will be evaluated on Saturday.

"We're going to continue to evaluate him, most likely headed for the IL," manager Torey Lovullo said after the game. "We budget for these hard times. The timing of it isn't ideal, but we have players that are ready to step in and hold down the fort until he gets back."

Marte also had hamstring injuries in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Marte signed a contract Wednesday that guarantees the All-Star $116.5 million through 2031, a six-year deal that includes a player option and $46 million in deferred money payable through 2040.

Marte is hitting .346 this season in eight games and has reached base in every game.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last season, hitting .292 while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.