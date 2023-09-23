D-backs fans rally for playoff push

PHOENIX — With the end of the regular season just days away, Diamondbacks fans have their eyes set on the possibility of post-season play.

"It's going to go down to the wire," said D-backs fan Kim Van.

"My love for them has just grown so big," said Sergio Castro.

Castro drove six hours from El Paso, Texas to make it to a watch party Friday outside Chase Field.

The team hasn't made it to the playoffs since 2017. This year they're in a tight race for a wild card spot.

Friday, the D-backs kicked off their three-game weekend series on the road against the New York Yankees, though fans still brought the energy to downtown Phoenix.

"By the time we play Houston we should have this wrapped up, I'm hoping," said Castro.

Mark Grace, Brandon Webb, and Jay Bell came to answer questions, sign autographs, and share stories of their time in the big leagues.

Everyone is hoping the team can push their way into the playoffs.

"Somebody like myself that's been around this organization for almost half my life, you really want those guys to get there," said Grace.

But fans and former players watched the Yankees run away with the game on Friday.

D-backs fans watching in the Valley, are just thankful to put one run on the board and turn their attention to the rest of the weekend's games.

ABC15 asked Grace for his advice for the team.

"They're young and don't worry about the moment, the moment's not too big," said Grace. "Accept the challenge and the accept the opportunity."

He and other D-back fans are encouraging fans to come out for the team's remaining home games.